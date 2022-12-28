aYo Intermediaries Ghana, the award-winning mobile insurance wing of MTN Ghana has put smiles on the faces of some 13 new mothers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATT).

aYo has paid off their medical bills and showered them with gifts for Christmas.

The company, led by its CEO, Francis Gota, paid off a total of GHS20,000 on behalf of the new mothers who either delivered freshly during the Christmas season or are being held in the hospital for non-payment of bills.

At least ten of the new mothers were also presented with hampers filled with aYo branded items and loads of goodies for them and their babies.

aYo Ghana CEO, Francis Gota said one of the things he is passionate about as a person is showing care and love to people, because “that’s the way you make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

According to him, out of his commitment to showing kindness to people, he ensures that every year aYo selects one hospital and shows kindness to patients in need, particularly those who have been detained in the hospital for non-payment of bills.

“A lot of things happen every year but I believe that the act of kindness is something you cannot compromise on particularly at Christmas,” he said. “On our part, we pick one hospital and pay off the bills of patients who are being held in the hospital because they have not been able to pay their bills.”

Last year, aYo took their annual act of kindness to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and went to KATH this year.

Some of the beneficiary mothers expressed their deepest gratitude to aYo for the show of kindness and gifts presented to them on Christmas day.

One mother said she was surprised by what aYo has done because she had been discharged for almost four days but has been held in the hospital because she has not been able to pay her bills.

aYo is the leading mobile microinsurance service provider specifically for MTN customers. It boasts over 9 million customers under its Recharge with Care (RwC) and Send with Care (SwC) policies.

RwC is linked to airtime purchases on MTN. In contrast, SwC is linked to MTN mobile money transfer, and the cover provided under the two policy categories are for Life and Hospitalization.

The company recently launched the one-time annual premium under the RwC policy, where a customer pays GHS130 and is covered for the whole year in the amount of GHS6,000. Where a customer does not make any claim in a particular year, he or she gets 10% cash back.