There was confusion on the University of Ghana – Legon campus after security officials prevented students from holding a planned press conference.

The conference was to be held on December 27, 2022, by students at the Mensah Sarbarh and the Commonwealth Halls.

The presser was said to be in protest of management decisions on continuing students’ accommodation as well as a fee increment for the 2023/2024 academic year.

However, a joint team of police personnel and campus security moved in to halt the process, stating the organisers did not seek permission from relevant authorities, especially since the school is on vacation.

Adom News‘ Selasie Amu who was on the ground reported all attempts by the organiser to carry out the presser failed even at Okponglo.

The organisers finally moved it to Erata Hotel where they registered their displeasure about plans to bar all continuing students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah from returning to these halls, or to any of the traditional halls.

The decision of management was on the back of violent clashes that ensued between student residents of the two halls in August 2022, after recommendations by the residence and academic boards of the University Council.

RELATED:

Commonwealth-Mensah Sarbah Hall clash: Vandals Hall Master, Senior Tutor suspended

Vandals of UG take away bust of John Mensah Sarbah from the Vikings hall…

A statement issued by the Registrar noted students will be randomly assigned to available rooms at the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel (UGEl) and private hostels.