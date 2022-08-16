The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, Micheal Essel-Mills, has reportedly escaped a robbery attack in his home at Santasi.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday dawn.

Mr Essel-Mills took to his Facebook page to recount the attempted attack while he eulogised his wife.

From his post, it is believed his wife was praying at the time the robbers attempted to invade the house.

The NPP executive admitted it is good to have a midnight prayerful wife as he thanks God for sparing their lives.

Mr Michael Essel-Mills.

He wrote: Good to have a midnight prayerful wife, another attempt to break in foiled! Thank you, Lord. One day one of these guys will truncate their own lives.

Below is the post: