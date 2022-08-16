The Majority in Parliament has hinted that they will go to court if Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin takes any decision contrary to the constitution with regards to the ruling on Adwoa Safo‘s absenteeism issue.

The Majority said the rules are clear and further fortified by the 1992 Constitution over the automatic forfeiture of one’s position as a member of the House should a member be absent for 15 days.

Lawyer for the Majority and Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament (MP), Kwame Andy Appiah Kubiand, disclosed this while speaking to Adom News‘ Parliamentary Correspondent, Ohene Amponsah.

He said the Majority is lacing their boots and waiting for the Speaker to do the needful.

Failure, to which the Caucus will resort to the apex court for interpretation.

“The laws must work, even with me or my mother, everyone is equal before the law and the rules and the constitution are clear, we are only creating ambiguity,” he said.

To the MP, the Dome-Kwabenya legislator was given every chance to defend herself to be pardoned but she refused.

In line with that, she has been unable to fight back for her position as her actions and inactions have already led her to vacate her membership in the House.

On concerns over why the Majority was hunting one of their own, Mr Kubi indicated they were only applying the law, stating it was a test case to the life of Ghana’s Parliament.