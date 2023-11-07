General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has said the party remains united after the just-ended presidential election.

The governing party was faced with some internal issues after recording a series of violent acts and complaints of unfairness during the Super Delegates Congress.

On the back of this, a leading member of the party and a then aspirant in the flagbearership race, Alan Kyerematen withdrew from the race and subsequently resigned from the party.

This act many political analysts have predicted will cause the party in the 2024 general election.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Kodua said the alleged division in the party is over following the election of its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We no longer have camps of aspirants. We are now a united front,” he said.

The NPP General Secretary noted that, the leadership of the party will ensure all issues are resolved.

“All the committees will have the aspirants and supporters on board. We will forge unity to grow in the party,” he added.

Mr Kodua indicated that, the party can only break the 8 if everyone is on board.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with over 61% votes after beating Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, the immediate past Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Mr Agyapong, Dr Akoto, and Mr Addai-Nimoh after Dr Bawumia was declared the winner pledged their support.

