The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the controversial newly-authored history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana’.

The textbooks -History of Ghana and Golden English – authored by Badu Nkansah and Okyere Baafi Alexander respectively, are said to contain pieces of information that speak against the Ewe ethnic group.

Some Ghanaians have since described it as “offensive, divisive and incendiary.”

The party, in a statement signed by its Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has also described the book as ‘incompetent and inept.’

“Distortions of history and bigoted stereotyping of ethnic groups cannot be the basis upon which the social identity of our children is nurtured and established.

“In our world today, there is no profit to ethnic dominance or subjugation considering the universal values that globalisation imposes on us,” parts of the statement read.

Demanding the withdrawal of the books, the party urged for respect and mutual co-existence among Ghanaians.

“Current global values project universal human rights, encompassing respect for all peoples irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, religion, culture or gender. Economies are being built on digital technology and innovation, creativity and skills development.

“These are what will drive international competitiveness for Ghana and open opportunities for our young people to master their talents and fulfil their dreams,” the statement added.

They have also called on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to “refine and enforce their rules without fear or favour.”

Meanwhile, NaCCA has ordered an immediate withdrawal of the books which they explained have not been approved for use in schools.

