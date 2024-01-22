More than 40 polling station executives, who are delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fumso electoral area in the Adansi Asokwa constituency, have declared their support for their Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries on January 27.

In a press conference held at Fumso, a convener for the group, Isaac Afful, said the 41 delegates of the Adansi Fumso electoral area will vote massively for him ito continue his “good works”.

The press conference was a reaction to a protest against the incumbent MP at Adansi Fumso on Friday, January 19, 2024.

According to Mr. Afful, the said protest was led by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against Hon. K.T. Hammond, describing their allegations leveled against the MP as false and malicious intended to make the MP unpopular ahead of the primaries.

Explaining further, he said Fumso as a community has benefited greatly from the MP; hence, all accusations against the MP should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Mr. Afful indicated that, apart from Fumso, other communities in the constituency can also boast of several projects in the area of education, health, electricity, and roads.

He added that, 100 kilometers of asphalt roads have been constructed from Fumso to Adansi Aboabo No1.

