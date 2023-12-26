A three-time Member of Parliament and the current Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has urged delegates in the Ayawaso Central Constituency to rally behind him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He emphasized the critical need to secure the constituency seat for the party in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Quartey, who faces competition from Moses Abor, the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, expressed gratitude to the delegates for their confidence in him.

He acknowledged their pivotal role in ensuring the party’s success in the constituency.

“I initially decided not to contest again, but you encouraged me to do so. Today, I express my gratitude once again. In 2020, you contributed and purchased the forms on my behalf, and I went unopposed. Today, I was in the office and learned that you’ve made a similar offer again. So today, I’m here to declare that I’m back again,” he recalled.

During his visit to the Ayawaso Central Constituency office at Alajo to submit his nomination form, Mr. Quartey called on delegates to offer him unwavering support.

“When you cast your votes, vote massively for me” he added.

Fire destroys over 70 shops at Madina-Ritz Junction

Bawumia backs Afua Asantewaa; makes surprise appearance at Sing-A-Thon venue