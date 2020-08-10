The Bono Regional Police command has arrested some three persons suspected to be involved in the scuffle at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District.

The three suspects arrested are Ali Musah, 33, Ibrahim Acquah, 33 and Amos Aning, 38.

On Saturday, one person was left dead with two others in critical condition after supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashed with some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a registration centre during the EC’s mop-up.

While the Member of Parliament for Dormaa West constituency, Ali Maiga Halidu had accused the NDC of busing thugs from Sankore and Kasapin in the Ahafo Region to intimidate members of the NPP, the former MP for the area, Vincent Oppong Asamoah had denied the allegations.

The disagreement according to sources, led to some gunshots being fired which resulted in the death of Kofi Stephen.

Videos available to JoyNews also showed a pickup car on fire and some motorcycles being burnt.

The intervention by the police restored order to the community while Mallam Illiausu and Kwame Grutan were transported to the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.