A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth group rallying support for the re-election of the incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, has unveiled ambassadors for his campaign.

Ahead of the elections scheduled for July 15 and 17, the ambassadors will use the slogan ‘JB IS A MUST’ to propagate the works of the chief scribe.

They will sensitize delegates on the need to retain Mr. Boadu as they seek to ‘break the 8’ in 2024.

According to the group, the only way to achieve the party’s ambition to break the eight in the 2024 elections is to have experienced party executives onboard which they believe Mr. Boadu is one of them.

Addressing the press at a brief event, the founder of the group, Benjamin Gyawu Appiah, implored delegates of the party to champion Mr Boadu’s course for re-election.

The ambassadors are led by Tony Adoninaab who will serve as the chairman.Others include Benjamin gyewu-Appiah(benghazi), Nana Yaw boadu, Kwesi Botchwey Jnr, Joseph kweku Wood and Ebenezer Aidoo.The rest are; Joseph Emmanuel Addai, Belinda Bills, Agyei Sarkodie, Sumoah Micheal and Jonathan Quansah.