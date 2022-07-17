Over 6,000 delegates voted in the just ended national delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The event held at the Accra Sports Stadium saw some incumbent national executives losing their positions.
The most topical is the General Secretary position where the incumbent, John Boadu was booted out by Justin Frimpong Kodua, popularly known as JFK.
A five-time National Chairman aspirant had his dream fulfilled when he won the National Chairman position.
National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua proved her dominance after a landslide victory.
Below is the full results:
Chairperson
Stephen Ayesu Ntim – 4,014 (Winner)
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294
Stephen Asamoah Boateng – 1,010
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama – 44
Sammy Crabbe – 32
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi – 101
Akwasi Osei-Adjei – 20
General Secretary
John Boadu – 2,524
Justin Frimpong Kodua – 2,837 (Winner)
Iddrisu Musah Superior – 104
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh – 08
Frederick Opare-Ansah – 50
Charles Bissue (Pulled out) – 12
Vice Chairperson
Rita Talata Asobayire – 2,927 (2nd)
Michael Omari Wadie – 1,635
Nuworsu Ken-Wood – 520
Ismail Yahuza – 613
McJewells Annan – 155
Danquah Smith Buttey – 2,982 (1st)
Edmond Oppong-Peprah – 479
Kiston Akomeng – 2,069
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah – 491
Alhaji Masawudu Osman – 2,128 (3rd)
National Organiser
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover – 2,274
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) – 2,870 (Winner)
Bright Essilfie Kumi – 137
Seth Adu-Adjei – 25
Eric Amoako Twum – 185
Nana Owusu Fordjour – 44
National Youth Organiser
Abanga Fusani Yakubu – 153
Salam Mohammed Mustapha – 255 (Winner)
Prince Kamal Gumah – 101
Michael Osei Boateng – 120
National Nasara Co-ordinator
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa – 328 (Winner)
Haruna Maiga – 05
Abdul-Muazu Kunata – 02
Awal Mohammed – 24
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 09
Haruna Ishmael – 199
Women’s Organiser
Kate Gyamfua – 620 (Winner)
Ellen Ama Daaku – 9
Hajia Sawudata – 32
National Treasurer
Mary Posch-Oduro – 1,303
Dr Charles Dwamena – 2,917 (Winner)
Dr Yusif Tedam – 125
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah – 1,197