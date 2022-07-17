Over 6,000 delegates voted in the just ended national delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The event held at the Accra Sports Stadium saw some incumbent national executives losing their positions.

Justin Frimpong Koduah

The most topical is the General Secretary position where the incumbent, John Boadu was booted out by Justin Frimpong Kodua, popularly known as JFK.

John Boadu

A five-time National Chairman aspirant had his dream fulfilled when he won the National Chairman position.

NPP National Chairman

National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua proved her dominance after a landslide victory.

Kate Gyamfua

Below is the full results:

Chairperson

Stephen Ayesu Ntim – 4,014 (Winner)

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – 294

Stephen Asamoah Boateng – 1,010

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama – 44

Sammy Crabbe – 32

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi – 101

Akwasi Osei-Adjei – 20

General Secretary

John Boadu – 2,524

Justin Frimpong Kodua – 2,837 (Winner)

Iddrisu Musah Superior – 104

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh – 08

Frederick Opare-Ansah – 50

Charles Bissue (Pulled out) – 12

Vice Chairperson

Rita Talata Asobayire – 2,927 (2nd)

Michael Omari Wadie – 1,635

Nuworsu Ken-Wood – 520

Ismail Yahuza – 613

McJewells Annan – 155

Danquah Smith Buttey – 2,982 (1st)

Edmond Oppong-Peprah – 479

Kiston Akomeng – 2,069

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah – 491

Alhaji Masawudu Osman – 2,128 (3rd)

National Organiser

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover – 2,274

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) – 2,870 (Winner)

Bright Essilfie Kumi – 137

Seth Adu-Adjei – 25

Eric Amoako Twum – 185

Nana Owusu Fordjour – 44

National Youth Organiser

Abanga Fusani Yakubu – 153

Salam Mohammed Mustapha – 255 (Winner)

Prince Kamal Gumah – 101

Michael Osei Boateng – 120

National Nasara Co-ordinator

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa – 328 (Winner)

Haruna Maiga – 05

Abdul-Muazu Kunata – 02

Awal Mohammed – 24

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo – 09

Haruna Ishmael – 199

Women’s Organiser

Kate Gyamfua – 620 (Winner)

Ellen Ama Daaku – 9

Hajia Sawudata – 32

National Treasurer

Mary Posch-Oduro – 1,303

Dr Charles Dwamena – 2,917 (Winner)

Dr Yusif Tedam – 125

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah – 1,197