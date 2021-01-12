Member of Parliament (MP) for Sehwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh has been involved in a car accident.

The crash is said to have happened on the Bibiani road when he was returning from an inaugural ceremony at Manukrom.

Sefwi MP involved in accident

Constituency Secretary, Addo Harry confirming the incident said upon getting to mines junction an incoming Camry car made a ‘by force’ turning.

The driver of the MP realized there were tricycles on the other lane and veering off will cause casualties to its passengers.

With no other option, the driver plunged the car into the bushes.

No casualties were recorded.