The base of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been energised by the election of veteran politician, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as Speaker of Parliament.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor, said they have won the hearts of party grassroots by the fight they put up in Parliament to win the election.

“The election of Bagbin is a blessing; it has sent a positive signal to the party,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

After a keenly contested election in Parliament, Mr Bagbin, former MP for Nadowli, beat former Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye by two votes.

Though most of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs were shocked, most of them said they were not surprised.

Commenting on this, Mr Jinapor said the defeat of Prof. Mike Oquaye was self-inflicted.

He explained that the former Speaker did not encourage extensive debate – a situation which angered most of the MPs including those in the NPP.

“He [Oquaye] is always anxious to truncate debates but Mr Bagbin encourages extensive debates and we will like that,” Yapei-Kusawgu MP stated.

Mr Jinapor was certain with Mr Bagbin in the seat, they will ensure anything brought to the House by the government will be scrutinised in the interest of the State.