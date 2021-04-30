A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as baseless the latest epistle by former Special Prosecutor (SP), Martin Amidu, following the nomination of legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng to take over the office of the SP.

According to Ernest Yaw Kumi, Mr Amidu’s reaction to the appointment of Mr Agyebeng as the new SP is indicative of his hatred and bitterness for Mr Agyebeng and the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“Martin Amidu had the opportunity when he was sent to that office but did nothing and all we heard was that he had resigned from the post. Someone else has been nominated and you are there saying he is friend of Gabby and all sort of lies.

“His epistle is just baseless and should be disregarded. I think it’s just a show of mere hatred. He should just allow us to work,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday.

Speaking further on the show, Mr Kumi questioned Mr Amidu’s records when he was the SP.

“Show us your records and position or even point to us any government official you prosecuted while in office. Even with all your so-called boldness who did you prosecute? Or which cases did you work on before leaving?”

“Your outburst over the new SP is an unnecessary tantrum and should not be regarded,” he added.

Touching on the issue of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as being a friend of Mr Agyebeng, he said Mr Otchere-Darko being friends with Mr Agyebeng should not be an issue when the person is competent and fit for the job.