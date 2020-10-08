A lawyer has decided to contest as an independent candidate in the Asante-Akim Central Constituency to give the leading political parties a run for their money.

Lawyer Richard Adu Darko believes a mouthpiece to cry for agenda to be set is needed in the district, hence his decision to avail himself for the slot.

If voted for, the independent candidate said he was ready to restructure the Asante-Akim project, especially for the benefit of the Central Municipal, to ensure infrastructural development.

Mr Darko, who hitherto was a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes he is no longer accountable to the party, and will therefore inject his efforts into his independent works.

Mr Darko stands against NPP’s incumbent Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and National Democractc Congress’ Ernest Steven Yeboah Boateng.