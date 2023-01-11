Former Afigya Kwabere South Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka Coka, has warned party faithful about the candidate they have decided to support ahead of the party’s flagbearership contest.

Many party members have thrown their support behind key candidates such as Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong as they prepare to contest for the NPP’s flagbearership race ahead of Ghana’s general polls in 2024.

Coka says albeit every party member has his or her preferred candidate, all should be extra careful about who to follow because “in Ghanaian politics the person you support determines your future…”

Odeneho made the statement on his Facebook page, adding that the NPP members should abstain from verbal assaults in their quest to clinching power for their candidates.

“Support your candidate without any insults, but remember, football is played in divisions.”

He said, internal politics in the country is very dangerous because it has “ended some people’s political career, created permanent enemies for some, and others have lost their friends forever. While some people have left the country for good, others are under ‘house arrest’ because they’re barely seen at events.”

As a result, it is better for each supporter to “cling to the one who fights for you when the going gets tough.”

Read the full post below:

One thing that l have learnt in Ghanaian politics is that the person you support determines your future in politics. Internal politics in Ghana has ended some people’s political career, created permanent enemies for some, and others have lost their friends forever. While some people have left the country for good, others are under ‘house arrest’ because they’re barely seen at events.

Internal politics in Ghana is extremely dangerous. Some people pretend to be holier than the Pope. It’s better to cling to the one who “fights” for you when the going gets tough. President Akufo Addo is a good example.

He knows how to support, promote, care, protect, defend, and fight in times of trouble. Let’s learn from history. How can you be a member of a political party and not support the leader?

Support your candidate without any insults, but remember, football is played in divisions. Stay safe. Coka, l care.