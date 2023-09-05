New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has postponed a media engagement that was scheduled for today, September 5, 2023.

This was announced in a notice issued by the Press Aide to Mr Kyerematen’s Campaign, Barima Sarpong, but with no new date given.

The address was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

However, Mr Sarpong said the development is due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We count on your support until further notice. Thank you,” the notice said.

Mr. Kyerematen, through the address, was expected to make known the way forward for his campaign following the Super Delegates’ Conference on August 26, 2023.

He came third in the first exercise to select five candidates out of the ten who were seeking to lead the party in 2024.

Vice President, Dr Mahama Bawumia polled 629 of the total votes cast, representing 68.15%, Mr. Kyeremanten polled 95 votes, representing 10.82%, and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, came in second with 132 votes, representing 15.03%.

