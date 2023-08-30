Former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in New Juaben North constituency is calling on flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen to throw in the towel.

Chairman Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang said withdrawing from the race will save the former Trade Minister humiliation in the presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023.

Alan Kyerematen after the Super Delegates Conference on August 26 shocked many after placing third in the race.

He polled a paltry 95 votes representing 10.29 % of the total votes cast. Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led with 68.15% (629) of the total votes cast, followed by underdog, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 15.03% (132) of the total votes cast.

But the Alan campaign team said their aim was to be part of the five candidates. They are confident the over two hundred thousand delegates at the grassroots who will vote in the November 4 elections will make a difference.

Others are also of the opinion that, because of the influence of those who voted in the special elections, the presidential primaries will be cool chop for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In support, Mr. Boateng-Agyemang on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the call for Alan Kyerematen to step down is a step in the right direction.

“Alan should just throw in the towel because the MPs and chairmen who voted in the Super Delegates Conference have influence on the delegates at the grassroots” he stressed.

The former NPP New Juaben Chairman who is also a member of the Bawumia team said given the work done at the grassroots, a landslide victory awaits them in November.

He said Alan Kyerematen being a statesman should put the interest of the NPP above his personnel interest and join the winning team.

“Bawumia is the divine leader for NPP to break the eight and he will be elected flagbearer” Mr. Boateng-Agyemang added.