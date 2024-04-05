The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Fanteakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region has officially launched its campaign team for election 2024, marking the beginning of an energetic push towards breaking the 8 for the party.

The inaugural ceremony, held at Nsutam-Eastern Region, in one of the biggest town halls constructed by the NPP under the One District One million Dollar per constituency, saw a gathering of Party Executives, party faithful, supporters, Council of Elders and Patrons, officials and Past Parliamentary Aspirants determined to propel the NPP to victory.

The Constituency Chairman, Hon. Maxi Kwadwo Appiah during the inaugural ceremony charged members of the party to wake up to duty and work assiduously to break the 8 with massive votes.

The Chairman pleaded with party faithfuls to put behind them any impasse that resulted after the recent primaries/elections and join hands to work in Unity.

In his remarks, the District Chief Executive, Fanteakwa South, Hon. Ernest Ofosu cautioned party supporters to beware that breaking the 8 is not an easy task and as such the term shouldn’t be just a slogan but backed by actions with serious work. “As party supporters, let’s desist from supporting any negative comments coming from the public but give the public hope for a better Ghana.

“Our government’s achievements within just this 7 years such as the Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, One District One Ambulance, Agenda 111, One million Dollar per constituency among others is unmatched so let’s preach this as the surest way to break the 8.

The Eastern Regional Campaign team represented by Hon. Francis Djan, the Deputy Regional Organizer and Hon. Abigail Owusua from the NPP’s Loyal Ladies were on hand to swear in the Fanteakwa South Constituency Campaign Team which comprises various committees such as Advisory committee, Fundraising and finance committee, Operations, Communications, Research and Elections among others.

Addressing the gathering, the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Hon. Kofi Okyere Agyekum appealed to the new Parliamentary Candidate and his team to bring all factions prior to the primaries on board to work together in unity.

“Fanteakwa South is a stronghold of the NPP and we have increased our vote ever since we took over to about 69% now. We can do more if we bury our differences and bring everyone on the campaign team”, he said and pledged to personally join hands with the new Parliamentary Candidate to fight the election battle together.

Hon Duke Ofori-Atta, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Fanteakwa South in his inaugural address urged all party faithfuls to work in Unity stressing that breaking the 8 is a task for everyone. “ Let’s bring everyone on board and move from house to house and campaign to achieve our target of getting 80% to 85% of the votes.

He thanked the Fanteakwa South Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, Constituency Executives, polling station executives, the Council of Elders and Patrons and all party faithfuls in the Fanteakwa South Constituency for their massive support and declared the official commencement of the campaign to break the 8.