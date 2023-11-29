A parliamentary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Constituency of the Bono region, Kojo Frimpong, has stated that he will transform Wenchi if he becomes the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The former sports journalist is confident of winning the slot ahead of the party’s primaries on December 2, 2023.

Kojo Frimpong, who lost to former Member of Parliament, Professor George Gyan Baffour in the 2020 parliamentary primaries, said his team has since been working with the delegates, hence the assurance of victory.

He made the disclosure during an official introduction to the Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabarako III, to ask for his blessings.