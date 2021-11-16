The compilation of new membership registration for New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency has been marred by chaos.

The Deputy Secretary, Theodore Sollo, received hot slaps as the supporters trade blows at the centre on Tuesday.

Papers being used for the process were destroyed while other polling station executives were also assaulted by the irate supporters.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Sollo said he went with other executives to compile the list in the area and were hopeful of a smooth process.

However, not long after they commenced the process, three polling station members came to the room, demanding the list and began to exchange blows.

Amid the heat, a supporter only identified as Stopper allegedly slapped him several times unprovoked.

According to him, this is not the first time the suspect has assaulted people in the area and has therefore called on the police to immediately arrest and bring him to book.

The case has since been reported to the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East NPP Constituency Secretary, Seidu Dasaana, has condemned the act.