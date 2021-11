The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, has lost his wife, Saratu.

Madam Saratu died in the early hours of Friday, November 12, 2021, with the cause not immediately known.

The Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana

The Regional Secretary, Haruna Iddrisu, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred at the West Hospital in Tamale.

She is expected to be buried today in accordance with Islamic customs.

Following the news of her demise, social media has been inundated with tributes in her honour.