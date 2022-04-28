The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is all set to begin the election of new executives to fill up various positions at the constituency level.

The 2022 Constituency Annual Delegates Conference which begins today, April 28, 2022 is expected to end on Monday, May 2 across the 250 constituencies that have been given the green light to hold the elections.

Each constituency is expected to choose a suitable date within the given period to conduct the conference and hold the elections under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, per the Party’s rules and regulations.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu, noted that the elections would take place as communicated, despite the statutory May Day and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Positions to contest

The positions available to be contested for include Constituency Chairperson, First Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Second Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Constituency Secretary, Constituency Assistant Secretary and Constituency Treasurer.

Other include Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser and Constituency NASARA Coordinator.

Who can vote?

Per Article 7(27) of the Party’s Constitution, delegates of the constituency conference comprise members of the Constituency Executive Committee, all Electoral Area Coordinators and all five Polling Station Executives from all the polling stations in the constituency.

Also, five members of the Constituency Council of Elders, five members of the Constituency Council of Patrons and any NPP Founding Member can attend and partake in the congress.

At least one-third of the delegates from the constituency shall be necessary to constitute a quorum for the conference.

Flashpoints

About 25 constituencies cannot partake in the elections, following petitions and court cases levelled against the party by some aggrieved members.

Already, some flashpoints have been identified in the Dome-Kwabenya and Ododiodioo and other two constituencies.