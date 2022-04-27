The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has identified four constituencies as hotspots ahead of its constituency elections tomorrow, April 28.

The flashpoint constituencies are; Dome Kwabenya, Odododiodioo and two others.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Divine Agorhom disclosed this in an interview with Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

He said the party has engaged the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in these areas during tomorrow’s election.

“We’ve engaged him [the IGP]. He will be detailing his men to provide security. They have just a few flashpoints for which they would have to beef up on the numbers. Ordinarily, I would have said that the Police Command in the districts should be enough for this except for areas whereas I said earlier we consider flashpoints.

NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Agorhom

“So far they [the flashpoint constituencies] are just about four; you know we have quite a volatile situation at Odododiodioo also Dome Kwabenya you know the situation there. I think these two we can put on air, the rest we don’t want they themselves to even know we consider their constituencies as flashpoints,” he said.

“One can say it is a family affair, we don’t expect that misunderstanding or disagreements can escalate into something that would need external security intervention,” he added.

Two constituencies, Krowor and Ningo Prampram have been ruled out of the constituency elections. The party explained that there are unresolved issues in these constituencies during the polling station elections and would want to settle all matters before the constituency elections are held.

Meanwhile, some party members in Dome Kwabenya have alleged that names of aspirants aligned to the current MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo have been expunged from the constituency’s register ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Joy News’ correspondent in Dome Kwabenya constituency, Samuel Mbura reported that some Electoral Coordinators of the party have accused the constituency’s Election Committee of manipulating the voter’s register.

The matter is currently before the Kwabenya Circuit court pending trial. The Electoral Coordinators want the court to place an injunction on elections in Dome Kwabenya.

According to Samuel Mbura, some aspirants in the constituency election have expressed displeasure with the electoral processes so far and want the top hierarchy of the party to resolve the issue before any chaos erupts on the day of the election.

But the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party is insisting that elections at Dome Kwabenya will be conducted despite the absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo.

“It’s the political party that puts you in Parliament, you are on our ticket so we expect that you would be playing your role in managing the constituency as a Member of Parliament. So if they voted for you and you are not there, who would be doing the work?

“Basically, that is what we are going to do [proceed with the elections], what else can we do? To be waiting for her when we don’t know when she will be coming back, I mean who is going to do that?” he noted.