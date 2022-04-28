SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on the evening of Thursday 28 April 2022.

This clash sees the Red Devils complete a tough trio of matches, having faced Liverpool and Arsenal within the previous nine days, while the Blues have also had challenging derby clashes against the Gunners and West Ham United in the same span of time.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he has struggled to come to terms with the difficulty of the job he took up in mid-season, but insists he would do it again: No regrets whatsoever,” Rangnick stressed.

“I would do it over and over again. I don’t regret that at all. As a manager, you always have to question and ask yourself what you could have done better, if I could have played with a different formation in certain games, if a substitution could have been done earlier. This is what always happens. We always ask question ourselves, what we could have done better.”

Chelsea player Ruben Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, says he is happy to have come back to prominence in recent weeks: “I haven’t been confident in myself because of my body and not playing a lot so it’s hard to then just come in and dazzle,” he explained.

“That’s the fight I’ve had all my life. When I’ve had a consistent amount of games I’ve flourished. I feel like the manager trusts me which gives me a lot of confidence. Playing me against Real Madrid and bringing me on in the semifinal [of the FA Cup]. That says a lot. I’m grateful to be in this position.”

Key players

Jadon Sancho – The United winger will look to use his pace and trickery to unlock the Chelsea defence, much as he did when scoring against the Blues at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season. Sancho will hope the Red Devils find an attacking rhythm for this midweek battle.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – The midfielder has been in outstanding form for Chelsea in recent times, including a key goal in their FA Cup semifinal win over Crystal Palace, and he will look to boss the middle of the park against United at Old Trafford.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Man United and Chelsea have met in 190 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1905. The Red Devils have claimed 81 wins compared to 55 for the Blues, while 54 matches have been drawn.

When the teams met in the Premier League earlier this season, at Stamford Bridge in November 2021, they played out a 1-1 draw: United claimed the lead through Jadon Sancho, but Chelsea levelled via a penalty from Jorginho.

Battles to watch

Ralf Rangnick v Thomas Tuchel – These two German managers favour the approach of controlling the game rather than outright attack, though it’s fair to say that Tuchel has instilled this philosophy far more successfully.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Thiago Silva – Two decorated veterans in Ronaldo and Silva will go head-to-head in this clash, with the Portuguese hoping to continue his fine scoring form at Old Trafford, while the Brazilian will be tasked with keeping the United number seven out of the picture.

Paul Pogba v N’Golo Kante – Pogba has become an unpopular figure at Old Trafford due to his desire to leave the club, but he remains one of their most talented players. Kante, meanwhile, will hope he can get the better of his compatriot and help give Chelsea control of the midfield.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 28 April