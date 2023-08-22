The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election Committee has announced an ambitious goal of ending voting at its Super Delegates Conference at 1 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

Voting for the exercise set for Saturday, August 26, 2023, is expected to commence at 9:00 am.

Vice Chairman of the Committee, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, disclosed this while addressing the media on Monday.

The election expected to take place at 17 polling stations nationwide will bring together 900 delegates to select the five candidates to contest the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Per the rules of the game, if more than five aspirants qualify to contest, the party will convene a special electoral college to select five candidates for the final round.

ALSO READ: