The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced it will launch its election 2020 manifesto on August 22, 2020.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday, August 10, 2020.

“The NPP’s vision on our way forward captured in our manifesto 2020 will hopefully be shared with Ghanaians on August 22, 2020. We will be having a steering committee tomorrow [Tuesday] to validate and accept this date,” he said.

Mr Boadu further urged Ghanaians to be on the lookout for the party’s policies for Ghana in the next four years.

“We will also have a National Council, which is the second-highest decision-making body in the absence of the Annual Delegates Conference on the same day in order to launch the manifesto.

“We ask you to look on that day to heartwarming policies detailing how with your support we will transform Ghana for the benefit of all,” he added.