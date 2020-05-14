The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as cowardly moves by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to blame it for its impending defeat.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Chairman of the NPP’s campaign team, Peter Mac Manu said the NPP didn’t need the Electoral Commission to rig or win an election.

The NDC has outlined what it says is a plot by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah, and the ruling party to rig the December election for President Akufo-Addo.

Party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has alleged that “the NPP is desperately scheming to rig the 2020 elections and hold onto power”.

ALSO READ

It has therefore vowed to resist any attempt to compile a new voters register as they work to win power with its flagbearer, John Mahama.

In a rebuttal, Mr Mac Manu said the NDC was just making “ugly noises” to justify their defeat in December.

He said the NDC was kicking against the new register over fear of losing the elections with their candidate, “the incompetent John Mahama”.

“A defeat for the NDC is inevitable so they are making these allegations to prepare the minds of their members,” he scoffed.

Mr Mac Manu maintained that the “NPP will win the elections, with or without the new register”.

He appealed to the NDC to drop its flagbearer if he [Mahama] is being an albatross around their necks.