Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall pundit, Nana Kwame Gyan has mounted a spirited defense for gospel musician, Sonnie Badu for getting a tattoo on his arm.

According to him, no one will be judged by their body art when they die and meet their maker.

You need to understand the dynamics of the world especially when it comes to religion. If you are someone who is ‘one-way’, you will always condemn things. You are not supposed to condemn first but rather ask questions when we see things we don’t understand, he said.

Sonnie Badu became the talk of the town after photos of tattoo on his arm went viral. The conversations on social media led to fans questioning his faith.

But Nana Kwame Gyan on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall show said those criticising Sonnie Badu lack understanding.

I know the Bible talks about it in Leviticus. But we all known in the New Testament, there are certain doctrines that brought latter understanding. There are some things that if you do not decode well you will not understand. One of the problems we have as Christians is that, we have wrong orientations sometimes. People see you to be evil when you are moving away from what they were taught. Nana Kwame Gyan

MORE: