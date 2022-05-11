Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall pundit, Nana Kwame Gyan has mounted a spirited defense for gospel musician, Sonnie Badu for getting a tattoo on his arm.
According to him, no one will be judged by their body art when they die and meet their maker.
You need to understand the dynamics of the world especially when it comes to religion. If you are someone who is ‘one-way’, you will always condemn things. You are not supposed to condemn first but rather ask questions when we see things we don’t understand, he said.
Sonnie Badu became the talk of the town after photos of tattoo on his arm went viral. The conversations on social media led to fans questioning his faith.
But Nana Kwame Gyan on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall show said those criticising Sonnie Badu lack understanding.
