The President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana, Professor Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, has died.

A family source said he died on May 7, 2022. They have requested for limited calls and visits to allow the family to grieve in private.

President of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation (GPSF) of North America, Dr. Bertha Serwa Ayi announced it in a statement Wednesday.

“He fought bravely till the end. His wife, Mrs Janet Ohene-Frempong is surrounded by a supportive network of people and she is grateful for the support but has asked that people limit phone calls and visits,” the statement said.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised the deceased for his dedication and service to Ghana and the people living with sickle cell disease.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.