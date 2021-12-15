More than 10 kidnap incidents have been recorded in the Northern Region this year.

Most of the cases were recorded in the eastern corridor of the region.

The cases were recorded in Saboba, Bimbila, Mion Zabzugu among other areas. Six cases are currently under investigation while six suspects are in Police custody.

The operations leading to the arrest of the suspects took place in Sang in the Mion District and Yamokaraga in the Karaga District.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, who disclosed this to JoyNews, said three of the suspects were arrested in Mion while five suspects are on the run.

He said the Police have a lead on the whereabouts of the suspects, adding that they will soon be picked up to help with investigations.

“So far, I don’t have the statistics on my table, but I believe we have recorded more than ten kidnap cases,” Superintendent Ananga said.

He said the Regional Crime Office has taken over most of these cases, while the rest are before the courts.

Superintendent Ananga noted that following the recent arrests, the incidences have reduced.

“Since the incidence of kidnappings recorded and the several arrests made, for now we are not experiencing any issue of kidnapping,” he said.

The Regional Crime Officer said the families of a victim in one of the cases paid a ransom up to the tune of GHS150,000 before the victim was released.

“Because of the nature of the case, we believe others are at large. So we don’t want to disclose all the details,” he stated.

He said another ransom of GHS80,000 was paid in the Salaga Kidnap case. Superintendent Ananga added that in some instances, the kidnappers demanded cattle if their victims could not pay in cash.