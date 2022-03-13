Advantage Multimedia, the organisers of Kwahu Music Awards, is calling on all eligible persons to submit their works for nomination to contest in the 2022 edition.

In an announcement, Advantage Multimedia stated that they have opened entries for participation in this year’s event which happens to be the 3rd edition.

The event seeks to recognise and honour personalities in the creative arts industry including music, Disc Jockey, song writers, producers among others within the Kwahu enclave.

They revealed that published works in the year 2021 will be accepted from December 31, 2020, to December 31, 2021, which happens to be the year under review.

Thirty categories will be recognised and awarded by the organisers.

Interested persons are advised to submit their works for nomination via the online portal at https://castvotegh.com/#/events/nominee_filing.