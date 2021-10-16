Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, collapsed during the burial of her late mother.
The incident occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
As her mum’s body was being taken to her final resting place, she passed out.
She was, however, resuscitated by her friends and family.
The burial ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the actress.
The movie star’s mum, Gloria Obasi Sunday, passed away in September.