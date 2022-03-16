General Overseer of the Solid Rock Chapel International says the church in Ghana will continue to thrive and survive in propagating its mission, despite criticisms by some individuals.

Rev Dr Christie Doh Tetteh observed that even though few elements would cause undue setbacks in the church’s resolve to preach the truth, concerted efforts would be made to ensure the right things are defended and projected in society.

Speaking on Joy FM‘s Second Christian Forum under the theme ‘Ghana @65, is the church still relevant?’, she was confident that “as long as we [the church] are salt of the earth and the light of this world, the gates of hell will not prevail against the church.”

“We cannot, as a church, solve the whole problem of Ghana because we are Ghanaians. Jesus Christ came on planet earth; he only worked for three and half years and he didn’t finish everything. He has left it for you and I to continue.”

“As long as we [the church] stand, we stand for the truth and keep preaching the truth and living the truth, it doesn’t matter the resistance, God will glorify His name through the church,” she said.

According to her, “the church is doing its bit but as the human nature is, it may look like the church is not affecting the society but the church is trying very well.”

She touted some remarkable roles the church has played in the development of the country, saying the presence of the Christian body has resulted in numerous impactful stories in the society.

In view of this, she underscored that the society will be at loss without the church at its guide.

“The church has permeated so many aspects of our society. Can you imagine Ghana without the church; it will be horrible,” she added.