An immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah, says Christian bodies in the country have beliefs and practices that help people overcome stressful life circumstances.

According to him, the church’s contributions in education, health, agriculture and other social services have provided comfort to many citizens who may have committed suicide due to the current economic stress.

In an interview on the Second Joy Christian Forum, he noted that, unlike some advanced countries that have put in place “very good social services” to sustain the social needs of people, Ghana lacks facilities and provisions that would cushion the populace in times of difficulties.

“In this country, we don’t have a lot of social services, and it is the church that is providing those social services in the form of services. Every week, somebody will go to church. The singing, the prayer and hearing of the word of God bring comfort to that person.

“Otherwise, you’d end up having a lot of crazy people doing crazy things and the amount of suicide that you probably would experience, especially in these critical and difficult economic times.

“People are stressed, people are going insane, and it takes the provision of the church in sustaining the social fibre of this society,” he said.

He, therefore, lamented the frequent characterisation of church leaders by some politicians who fail to recognise the roles being played by Christian organisations to maintain peace and development in the country.

Bishop Noi Mensah said the church will not remain silent in any public discourse for fear of being labelled, insulted and destroyed by politicians.

“Our political leaders have specialised in labelling individuals and Christian organisations, but once you know who they are, you would think about the bigger picture that is about Ghana.

“The government side can tell you without the church playing that influential role; we can’t go very far. The minority will also confirm the same, but sometimes, when you are in the minority, you would like to go to the church ask the church to speak on issues. When they become the majority, and when you speak on the same issues, then they label you and tell you to be quiet,” he said.

On her part, the General Overseer of the Solid Rock Chapel International said the church in Ghana will continue to thrive and survive in propagating its mission, despite criticisms by some individuals.

Rev Dr Christie Doh Tetteh observed that even though few elements would cause undue setbacks in the church’s resolve to preach the truth, concerted efforts would be made to ensure the right things are defended and projected in society.

“We cannot, as a church, solve the whole problem of Ghana because we are Ghanaians. Jesus Christ came on planet earth; he only worked for three and half years, and he didn’t finish everything. So he has left it for you and I to continue.”

“As long as we [the church] stand, we stand for the truth and keep preaching the truth and living the truth, it doesn’t matter the resistance, God will glorify His name through the church,” she said.