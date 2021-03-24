Nobel Trust Herbal clinic has been adjudged the overall best Herbal clinic of the year 2020 at the 4th award ceremony by the West African Traditional Alternative Medical Awards in Accra Ghana.

The facility, which specializes in using herbal and alternative medicine in curing liver, heart, kidney, and other diseases, was recognized for its interest in heart-related conditions, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Nobel Trust Clinic also won other two awards which include Best Heart Disease Treatment Center and Best TV Talk Show of the year dubbed “Nipa Dua MU Nsem” for the year 2020.

The clinic has become one of the leading health centres in Ghana, providing effective and high-quality healthcare for patients, especially with heart conditions since it began its operations some 15 years ago.

They have as well specialized in acute and chronic diseases such as stroke, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, infertility, prostate disorder, high blood pressure, diabetes, among others.

The awards confirm reports from WHO that 70% of Ghana’s population ‘depend exclusively on traditional and alternative medicine for their health care.

According to the organizers of the awards, people’s views on health, no matter where they are in the world, are shaped by their cultural and traditional beliefs.

Therefore, there is no doubt that many people in Ghana fully accept modern, science-based medicine but traditional medicine is still held in high regards, as it gives validity to the overall health experience

Dr. George Donkor, Chief Executive Officer of Nobel Trust Clinic in an interview after the awards, expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers for recognizing his contribution in promoting quality and affordable health care through herbal and alternatives means.

Dr. George Donkor, Chief Executive Officer of Nobel Trust Clinic

“My prayer, all this while, is for God to continue to use me as a vessel to be able to properly diagnose, research, and cure my patients who call on me in times of need’

“I know this award is to also urge me to reach out to save more lives and be more committed to ensuring that the people of Ghana and beyond benefit from our modernized traditional medicines.

Herbal and alternative medicine has been found to be major sources that support the government to keep the economy moving in terms of healthcare delivery, employment, research, export, among others.

An appeal has been made to the government to consider herbal and alternative industries when creating departmentS in the health ministry so that they can have direct access of channeling their concerns and challenges.