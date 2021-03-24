The Black Stars departed Accra on Tuesday night for South Africa ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to take at the FNB Stadium on Thursday, March 25 in Johannesburg.

A total number of 26 players left the shores of the country.

Captain Andre Ayew, who did not embark on the trip to South Africa, met his teammates at the airport to offer words of encouragement.

His brother Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe in Accra on March 28.

The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with nine points after four games and are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC – Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)

Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)

Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)

Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C – China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC – France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Justice Blay (Medeama SC – Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)

Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)

Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)