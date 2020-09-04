‘No Time To Die’ isn’t out until November, but eager fans now have a new trailer to get their teeth into ahead of the big reveal.

A new trailer for ‘No Time To Die’ – James Bond’s 25th cinema outing – has been released online.

The two-minute 34-second video ups the stakes for the long-awaited movie, telling fans that this is: “The mission that changes everything.”

It kicks off with Bond narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding car, before jumping from a viaduct and smashing into a wall.

It shows shootouts on land, air and sea; car, motorbike and 4×4 chases; and further glimpses of the movie’s villain, Safin, played by Oscar-winning Rami Malek.

Set to the iconic 007 theme music, we also get to see another of the film’s villains, Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz (although no long-haired white cat is in sight).

Sitting in a cage in his prison cell, he says: “James, fate draws us back together and now your enemy is my enemy”.

That shared enemy is of course Safin, who we learn is seeking revenge, possibly in the form of Bond’s love interest, Dr Madeleine Swann.

We are told: “When her secret finds its way out, that will be the death of him”, before we see Swann burning a note with “Forgive me” scrawled across it.

We see a world-weary and battered Bond surprising Swann (played by French actress Lea Seydoux) in her hotel room, and cryptically telling her: “The past isn’t dead”.

Later, they appear in a passionate embrace. There have been reports that the couple are set to be married in ‘No Time To Die.’

Ana de Armas high-kicks her way into her first Bond girl role, wearing a floor-length black evening gown and booting a suited man in the face after reprimanding 007 for being late.

Lashana Lynch is introduced by Bond with a pun, with him calling her “a disarming young woman” after she attempts to shoot him.

Miss Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris, reassures her: “Everyone tries at least once.”

She later takes to the skies with Bond in a futuristic aeroplane that appears to travel in the sky and underwater, despite admitting she’s never actually flown one before.

Lynch will play a character called Nomi, who will take over Bond’s famous 007 agent digits.

In the second half of the trailer, Safin tells Bond: “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier.”

We see him wearing a Japanese Kabuki mask (which later in the trailer is part-destroyed) over his scarred face while wearing a fur-lined parka and firing a machine gun.

In this movie, we are told it’s hard to “tell the good from the bad” and the “villains from the heroes”.

However, Safin is clearly a bad guy with a mission, as we’re told: “He’s going to kill millions”. Bond says taking offensive action isn’t an option, warning: “If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save”.

A new poster was revealed earlier this week, showing a suave looking James Bond in full black tie, against a black and white background.

A 10-second teaser was also shared on the official James Bond Twitter account on Wednesday, ahead of the full trailer.

The first trailer for the film came out in February amid much hype, with journalists invited to an exclusive screening of the two-minute and 32 second video in the cinema.

It’s been a long and protracted journey for the franchise’s latest instalment, which will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing in the role.

It’s four years since Spectre hit our screens, and various production issues – including an unexpected change of director and a global pandemic – have pushed the release of No Time To Die back to November.

After Danny Boyle walked away from the film in 2018 due to “creative differences”, True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga stepped in to replace him.

Another new addition to the production team who has caused much excitement is Phoebe Waller-Bridge .

The Fleabag creator was personally approached by Craig in the hope that she could add humour to the script and help make Bond more relevant in the #MeToo era.

Filming has taken place in locations including Italy, Jamaica, Norway and London, as well as in the slightly less glamorous environs of Pinewood Studios near Slough.

Earlier this year, director Fukunaga told Empire Magazine that despite the delay in getting to screen, he hasn’t changed the movie during the extra production time, saying he has already “mentally and emotionally” finished the film ahead of lockdown.

While coronavirus has meant most major releases over the last six months have premiered on streaming services, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet became the first big release to open in cinemas this month.

It seems likely that No Time To Die will follow in its footsteps, with a socially distanced opening in venues worldwide.

The film industry will be hoping the long-awaited release will provide a boost to venues, which have been struggling due to lockdown and the delayed release of many big box office movies over the summer.

‘No Time To Die’ is out on November 12, 2020