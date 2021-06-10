

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is decrying the lack of subsidised fertilisers in the market to help them grow their crops.



Addressing a gathering at the Sensitisation Workshop and Policy Dialogue on PFJ Campaign, the National President of PFAG, Abdul-Rahman Mohammed, lamented that there is no single subsidised fertiliser in the market which has been a cause for worry to crop growers.



He stated that government’s inability to pay suppliers is the contributing factor.



He bemoaned the reduction of fertiliser from 50 percent to 38 percent for farmers is having a toll on their production.



Presenting a report on 2020 monitoring, the Head of Programmes and Advocacy at PFAG, Dr Charlse Kwowe Nyaaba, stated that the findings showed that there was a cartel that smuggled and hoarded in 2020 which affected farmers and this has been a cause of worry in the Planting for Food and Jobs.



Reacting to the issues raised by PFAG, the Director of Crops Services at MoFA, Seth Osei-Akoto, debunked the assertion that there is no fertiliser in the market.



He alluded that there were enough fertilisers for farmers for crop production.