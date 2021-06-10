The draw from the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup Round of 32 has been announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

The draw was held at the MTN Headquarters, Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

Asante Kotoko were drawn to battle out with third-tier club Thunderbolt FC in the next round of this year’s edition of the FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak have been paired with third-tier club Windy Professionals with Great Olympics travelling to Kpando to face Heart of Lions.

Also, Premier League duo Karela United and Medeama SC will battle out for a spot in the round 16.

Below is the full draw:

Tamale City – Techiman City

Kintampo Top Stars – Kato Freedom Fighters

Paga Crocodiles – Aduana FC

Steadfast FC – Berekum Chelsea

Kintampo FC – Sunyani Reformers

Thunderbolt – Asante Kotoko

Asokwa Deportivo – Skyy FC

Karela United – Medeama SC

Elmina Sharks – Venomous Vipers

Aboi Young Stars – Ashantigold

Attram De Visser – Okwahu United

Hearts of Oak – Windy Professionals

Legon Cities – Phar Rangers

Third World FC – Tema Youth

Young Wise – WAFA

Heart of Lions – Great Olympics