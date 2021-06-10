The draw from the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup Round of 32 has been announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].
The draw was held at the MTN Headquarters, Ridge on Thursday afternoon.
Asante Kotoko were drawn to battle out with third-tier club Thunderbolt FC in the next round of this year’s edition of the FA Cup.
Hearts of Oak have been paired with third-tier club Windy Professionals with Great Olympics travelling to Kpando to face Heart of Lions.
Also, Premier League duo Karela United and Medeama SC will battle out for a spot in the round 16.
Below is the full draw:
Tamale City – Techiman City
Kintampo Top Stars – Kato Freedom Fighters
Paga Crocodiles – Aduana FC
Steadfast FC – Berekum Chelsea
Kintampo FC – Sunyani Reformers
Thunderbolt – Asante Kotoko
Asokwa Deportivo – Skyy FC
Karela United – Medeama SC
Elmina Sharks – Venomous Vipers
Aboi Young Stars – Ashantigold
Attram De Visser – Okwahu United
Hearts of Oak – Windy Professionals
Legon Cities – Phar Rangers
Third World FC – Tema Youth
Young Wise – WAFA
Heart of Lions – Great Olympics