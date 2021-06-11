A Kumasi Circuit Court has committed a 27-year-old roofing sheet agent to one year imprisonment for fraud.

Jones Addai, in his caution statement following arrest, admitted to forging a warranty certificate from DBS Roofing Industries after the installation of fake Colorlink Plus roofing sheets.

According to the prosecution, the convict took payment of ¢27,000 for sale and installation of a fake Colorlink plus roofing sheet with a 20-year warranty.

Upon demand for the warranty certificate, Jones gave out a forged document with the signature of the General Manager and Audit Manager of DBS Industries.

The witness after detecting problems in the roofing sheets had gone to the roofing company demanding activation of the warranty clause.

The sentencing of the fraudster comes to DBS Industries as a relief.

Dr. David Nyame Tawiah is Deputy Director for Operations.

“People mostly complain their colorlinks are fading, upon investigation you find out they are not coming from us. In these cases you find out that they buy from agents who forge documents from us. Issues like this are making customers lose trust in us,” he said.

“This case should serve as a deterrent to all. DBS can be trusted, if we say the product has 20 year warranty it should tell you the kind of trust we have in it”, he added.

Five other cases of forgery of warranty certificates and invoices are pending in courts.

According to the company, colorlink plus roofing sheets have widely been accepted hence the faking.

The company says its sales representatives and agents are not mandated to receive payment on the company’s behalf.

“We urge the public to come to our offices to conduct business. Money should be paid to anyone outside and they should look at the receipt issued for all security features”, Ibrahim Amadu is HR and Administration Manager.