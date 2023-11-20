The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that the House will not rush to approve the 2024 budget statement presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The speaker says there is a need for due diligence on the document before approval.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Parliament, he underscored the need to give more attention to the budget.

“It is our duty to strive to improve upon the welfare of the people we serve. Even though we see this as business as usual for Parliament, this time around, it’s more critical than before. This budget is a critical budget, and I want us to take time because leadership has discussed it with me, and we have enough time for you to deliberate on the budget.

We are, therefore, expecting that you will not come and just make political statements or propaganda. Please listen to the voices of our people and do a critical analysis of the budget,” The Speaker of Parliament advised.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, the finance minister disclosed that the economy is expected to escalate from GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 to a historic milestone of GH¢1 trillion in 2024.

He added that, inflation has started declining because the economy is performing better.

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, described the projections by the Finance Minister that Ghana’s economy is anticipated to surpass GH¢1 trillion in 2024 as the lowest point of the 2024 budget presentation.

