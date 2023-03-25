No man can replace my husband - Late Dr Cann's wife pays tribute to him

Today is exactly a year of the passing of popular Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann and his wife, Dorcas is singing his praises for being a good husband and father to their four children.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz about how the last year has been without her husband, Dorcas mentioned that he misses the deceased every day since no man can replace the huge void he left.

” I wish he were alive for us to share those wonderful moments we had. Today is exactly one year since he left me and the children and it is sad we are not going to see you again. I miss him dearly and I know the children also do. I will always love him even though I know he is gone. My husband was a good man and I am proud I married him and gave him four children,” she said.

Dr Cann was a radio presenter with Happy FM where he hosted Showbiz Xtra.

For more than a decade, he hosted a number of high profile entertainment personalities including Shatta Wale, Edem, Piesie Esther, Cecila Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, Diana Asamoah and Obibini among others on his show.