For years, Ghanaians have listened to highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu alias, Daddy Lumba, pay homage to a certain Theresa in one of his most enjoyed tracks.

The song titled ‘Theresa Abebrese’ honoured the woman who was not only his first love but according to him, she was very instrumental in his success following their first encounter as classmates back in secondary school.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Daddy Lumba in an interview recently shared on his YouTube page, said there was no way he could not honour his former girlfriend who was also known as Nana Konadu.

“In 1983, I left Gyamase Secondary to Juaben. One of my teachers named Mr Oshow transferred me to the school after he had also been transferred there. It was at Juaben that I met this amazing woman who had everything I had never seen in a woman before,” the highlife veteran said.

“If we are talking of someone I met and actually loved that would be Theresa. She was my first love,” he noted.

Daddy Lumba said his life back in school changed when Theresa came into the picture as she took care of his welfare.