Ghana head coach, C.K. Akonnor, has cautioned Black Stars players saying he will not accept indiscipline from them.

Coach Akonnor, for the first time, will take charge of the senior national male football team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Sudan.

The 45-year-old said this when he announced his first Black Stars squad at the Accra City Hotel on Tuesday, March 3.

According to the former Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak gaffer, only committed and disciplined players will be invited into the national team.

“I will not tolerate indiscipline in my team,” coach Akonnor said, as quoted by the Ghana News Agency.

“Aside discipline you must be also committed to the cause of the national team to merit a place in my squad,” he said.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko boss explained that players require discipline to adhere to his tactical instructions.

He said he aims to change the attitude of the Black Stars players, adding that things will henceforth be done the right way.

“I want players who are disciplined and adhere to our tactical play. One of the things I want to do is to change the attitude of the players.

“There are things that we have done in the past and doesn’t look right and these things must change,” he added.

Ghana will host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27, with the reverse fixture in Omdurman three days later.