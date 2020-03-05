Former Ghana international, Samuel Johnson, has urged the four local players called into the Black Stars to justify themselves by cementing their name in the team.

Richard Attah, Yahaya Mohammed, Habib Mohammed and Kwadwo Amoako have all been named in C.K. Akonnor’s 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.

According to the former Hearts of Oak kingpin, the four local players must take advantage of the call-up and cement their name in the team.

“The four local players must justify themselves because they are representing all local players in the team,” the former Ghana defender told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When they fail to impress, it will complicate things for other local players to make it to the team.

“They should forget about the money and concentrate on cementing their names in the team.

“It is very competitive. They must work very hard and make a case for local players,” he added.