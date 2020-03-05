A former Ghana defender, Samuel Johnson, has charged coach C.K. Akonnor to be strong in his player call up for national team assignment.

Coach Akonnor on Tuesday named his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer has been criticised by some section of the media following the announcement of the squad.

Sam Johnson

However, the former Fernbache ace player wants Mr Akonnor to be firm in his play selection.

“C.K. Akonnor has coached in the local league and he has the experience to be where he is,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He has to stay strong and be firm in his player call ups. He cannot call every player but I know he will also give us the best.

“C.K. Akonnor must be a man on his own. He should not allow anyone to dictate for him.

“Let us come together and support him to succeed,” he added.

Ghana will host Sudan on March 27 at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7:pm.