The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has denied reports suggesting a date on which the party will undertake its parliamentary and presidential primaries.

According to earlier reports, a timetable is said to have been released to the media stating that the political party will hold its primaries on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The timetable reportedly came out after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party held a meeting to deliberate on the upcoming election.

But Mr Kwetey, debunking the false date, said an official timetable for the election will be communicated at an appropriate time.

He urged the public to disregard the dates circulating in the media until official communication from his office has been projected.

“We will be coming out with a formal announcement in due time. Disregard everything until my office comes out with a formal announcement. So everything that you see, disregard until an official communication is out,” he said.

Meanwhile, some decisions reached at the NEC meeting included; preparation towards a ‘Thank You’ programme before the end of January and an agreement to hold both the presidential and parliamentary primaries concurrently.

Opening of nomination for Presidential and Parliamentary primaries according to NEC spans two days beginning on February 22nd to 24th, 2023.

On January 6, 2023, the NDC also disclosed amounts for filing and picking of nomination forms for aspirants.

Individuals interested in leading the party as presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 elections have been directed to pay a sum of Gh¢500,000.00 as filing fee and Gh¢30,000.00 as nomination fee.

Again, party members interested in assuming parliamentary duties have been directed to pay Gh¢5,000.00 as nomination fee and Gh¢40,000.00 as filing fee.

According to NEC, vetting of aspirants will be held between March 27 and March 29, 2023.