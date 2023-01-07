The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has officially announced his resignation after the news went rife on Friday, January 6.

In a brief post he made on Facebook, Mr Kyerematen appreciated the support from his family, the New Patriotic Party, his colleagues, International Community and the general public during his tenure as Minister.

He also thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the good people of Ghana and for graciously accepting his resignation.

President Akufo-Addo, in an official communique, wished the former government appointee well in all his subsequent endeavors.

Mr Kyerematen’s resignation takes effect officially on Monday, January 16, 2023.

In view of this, he would be addressing the public in the next few days.