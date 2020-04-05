The National Lottery Authority(NLA) as part of efforts to ensure business continuity shall resume the daily Lotto Draws for 5/90, VAG Lotto, Daywa 5/39 and Super 6 Games on Monday, 6th April 2020 with enhanced Prize Structure of 240 for 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games.

However, the following protocols shall be observed in accordance with the directives from President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and subsequent directive from the Public Services Commission:

NLA Staff:

Employees of the Authority shall continue to be at work on SHIFT as already established while observing strict hygiene and social distancing protocols. Lockdown Areas:

Lotto Marketing Companies in the lockdown areas are NOT Permitted to sell lotto to the staking public in their respective lotto kiosks.

In order not to affect the business and finances of Lotto Marketing Companies, a training programme has been instituted by the Authority for Lotto Marketing Companies and relevant stakeholders on the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Official Short Code *890#

However, we would like to urge the Staking Public and Lotto Marketing Companies in the lockdown areas to stake 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Official Short Code *890# via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo effective 6th April 2020.

Areas Outside Lockdown:

Lotto Marketing Companies outside the Lockdown areas shall continue to work as usual while strictly observing hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The Staking Public and Lotto Marketing Companies are encouraged to take advantage of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Official Short Code *890# to stake 5/90 and VAG Lotto Games via MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo effective 6th April 2020.

Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA